WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.65 million.WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,408.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $229.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.31.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

