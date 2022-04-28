Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wharf from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Wharf has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

