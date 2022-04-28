Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

