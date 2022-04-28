Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.35 million.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total transaction of C$2,798,009.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96. Insiders have sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.