Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Increases Dividend to GBX 34.70 Per Share

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,815 ($35.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,811.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,990.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total value of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

