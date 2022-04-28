Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,849.64 ($36.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,811.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,990.85.
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
