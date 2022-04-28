Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,849.64 ($36.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,811.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,990.85.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.