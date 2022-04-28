Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on WBRBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €42.00 ($45.16) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($34.84) to €34.50 ($37.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

WBRBY stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

