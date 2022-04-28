Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Willdan Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.860-$1.860 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

