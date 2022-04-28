William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.