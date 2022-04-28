William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Otis Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

