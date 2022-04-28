William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 419.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

