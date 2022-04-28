William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Moody’s stock opened at $319.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $357.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,133,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

