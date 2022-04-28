William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $319.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.