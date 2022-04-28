William Blair Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.63. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,615.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

