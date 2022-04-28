William Blair Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAA. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,781,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.