Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

