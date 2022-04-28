Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.
About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
