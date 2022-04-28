WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.51. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,556. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WNS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 215,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

