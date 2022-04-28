Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in April

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

