Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in April

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
