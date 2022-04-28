Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $458.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 138.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

