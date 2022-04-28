Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
WKSPW stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Worksport has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worksport (WKSPW)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.