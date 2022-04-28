World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,064,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,968,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

