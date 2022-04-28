World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 335,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

