Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worley stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

