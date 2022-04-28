WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,185 ($15.10) to GBX 1,230 ($15.68) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.31) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264.30 ($16.11).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 981.20 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.70). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,023.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,077.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.32), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,411,122.93). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,165.94).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

