WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,185 ($15.10) to GBX 1,230 ($15.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut WPP to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.80) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.31) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,264.30 ($16.11).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 980.60 ($12.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WPP has a one year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.70). The company has a market capitalization of £10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.76), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($563,046.47). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.32), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,411,122.93).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

