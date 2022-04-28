WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Nancy J. Foster Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

WSFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

