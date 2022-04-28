WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. WW International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. WW International has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WW. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

