Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

