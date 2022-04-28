XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get XPeng alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $241,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 6.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.