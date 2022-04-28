Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,869. Xperi has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

