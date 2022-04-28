XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,469. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

