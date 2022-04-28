Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 199.47% from the stock’s current price.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,367 shares of company stock worth $1,559,740. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

