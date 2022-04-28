Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

