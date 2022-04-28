Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
