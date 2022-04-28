Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 431.80 ($5.50) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($6.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 590 ($7.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.