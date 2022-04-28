YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in April

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.