YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in April

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $111.77.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.
