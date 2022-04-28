Yelp (YELP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,496 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,977 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

