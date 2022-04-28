Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $85,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

