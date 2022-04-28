Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

