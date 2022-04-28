Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
