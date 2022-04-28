Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.45 Million

Equities analysts expect 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.09 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $95.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $128.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

