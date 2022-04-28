Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.40. ASGN posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

