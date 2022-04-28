Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,767,194. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.