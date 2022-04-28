Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.17). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nevro by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

