Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $814.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will report $814.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $851.16 million and the lowest is $778.26 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $845.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after buying an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after buying an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.