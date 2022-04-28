Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. StarTek has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 million, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

