Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report $562.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $564.50 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,666 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

