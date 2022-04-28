Zacks: Analysts Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to post $68.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $75.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $329.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $334.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $400.77 million, with estimates ranging from $375.03 million to $426.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benson Hill.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.