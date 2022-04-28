Zacks: Analysts Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 515,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMAX stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,735. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.