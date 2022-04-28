Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) will post $10.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

In other news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.