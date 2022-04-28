Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will post $10.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

In other news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

