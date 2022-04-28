Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($0.73). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

NTLA stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,234,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

